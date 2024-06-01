How Exit Polls Fared in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Polls?

Hyderabad: Majority of the Exit Polls were on target in the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as they had predicted a thumping win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP stormed to power and Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the first time. The NDA won a staggering 336 seats while the BJP alone 282 seats. The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was reduced to 60 seats while the Congress was only able to win just 44 seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the India Today-Cicero Exit Polls had predicted 272 seats for the NDA, while the News 24-Chanakya had predicted 340 seats for the NDA.

The CNN-IBN-CSDS Exit Poll had predicted 280 seats for the NDA while the Exit Poll of Times Now ORG had predicted 249 seats for NDA. The Exit Poll by ABP News-Nielsen had predicted 274 seats for the NDA while the Exit Poll conducted by NDTV-Hansa Research had predicted 279 seats for NDA.

The India Today-Cicero Exit Poll had predicted 115 seats for the UPA while the News 24-Chanakya Exit Poll had predicted 101 seats for UPA. The Exit polls by CNN-IBN-CSDS had predicted 97 seats for the UPA, which was then led by former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

The Exit Poll by Times Now ORG had predicted 148 seats for UPA, while the ABP News-Nielsen Exit Poll had given 97 seats to the UPA. The Exit Poll by NDTV-Hansa Research had predicted 103 seats for UPA.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA improved its tally and won a staggering 352 seats. The BJP once again led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone secured 303 seats. The UPA won 91 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls while the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi emerged victorious on 52 seats.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls results, the Exit Poll by India Today-Axis predicted 339-365 seats for the NDA, while News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll gave 350 seats to the NDA.

The Exit Poll by News18-IPSOS had predicted 336 seats for the NDA while the Exit Poll by Times Now VMR had predicted 306 seats for NDA. The Exit Poll by India TV-CNX had predicted 300 seats for NDA.

The Exit Poll by Sudarshan News had given NDA 305 seats. The Exit Poll by India Today-Axis had predicted 77-108 seats for the UPA, while the Exit Poll by News 24-Today's Chanakya had predicted 95 seats for UPA.

The Exit Poll conducted by News18-IPSOS had given 82 seats for the UPA. The Exit Poll conducted by Times Now VMR had predicted 132 seats for the UPA. The India TV-CNX Exit Poll had given 120 seats to the UPA, while the Exit Poll conducted by Sudarshan News gave 124 seats to the UPA.