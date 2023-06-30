WOMAN SEXUALLY HARASSED ON MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by an unidentified man on a local train here, police said. The incident took place between Charni Road and Grant Road stations of the Western Railway on the night of June 23, said a police official on Thursday.

The woman approached the Railway Police with a complaint on Wednesday, five days later, he said. A First Information Report was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 354-A (sexual harassment) at the Mumbai Central Railway police station.

The woman boarded the Churchgate-bound train at the Charni Road station. As it approached the Grant Road station, the man made lewd gestures at her and used obscene language before getting down, as per her complaint. Police have identified a suspect, the official said, adding that probe was on.

Earlier this month, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in the ladies' compartment of a moving Mumbai local train when she was travelling alone. The incident had occurred on June 14 morning when the woman, a resident of Girgaon in Mumbai, was headed towards Belapur in Navi Mumbai where she was supposed to appear for an exam. Police later arrested a 40-year-old man for the offence. (PTI)

