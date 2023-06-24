UTTAR PRADESH SP LEADER KAUSHAL DIWAKAR ACCUSED OF RAPING MODEL IN ALIGARH BOOKED

Aligarh: In a setback to the Samajwadi Party, party leader from Aligarh, Kaushal Diwakar has been booked for allegedly raping a model last year, officials said on Saturday. A police official said that the case has been registered at Quarsi police station in Aligarh under sections 323, 506, 328 of IPC and section 376 related to rape.

The case was registered following a complaint by the model accusing the SP leader of rape. In her complaint, the model said that she came in contact with Diwakar, the former metropolitan president of Samajwadi Party Lohia Vahini, through Facebook. Her interaction with Diwakar increased and both came close to each other, she said.

The model said that on the evening of 20 April 2022, accused Diwakar made her sit in his car and made her to drink a cold drink after which she lost her consciousness. The model alleged that while she was unconscious, Diwakar raped her without her will and consent. She further alleged that she did not complain about the matter initially due to the shame associated with the incident.

She said that this emboldened Diwakar, who often used to meet her afterwards. She said that the accused also took her intimate pictures and threatened to circulate the pictures on Internet to blackmail her. She said that she escaped to Mumbai to work there, but the accused followed her to Mumbai. The model has further accused Diwakar of threatening to harm her and her family.

CO Ashok Kumar said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against Diwakar while further investigation into the matter is going on.