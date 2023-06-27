Karimnagar: Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against six persons for allegedly raping a minor girl in Telangana's Karimnagar on Monday.

According to police, the girl, a student of class 10 was in love with a boy studying intermediate in her locality in Karimnagar. A year ago, two friends of the boy clicked photographs and made videos of the duo's inimate moments. The boys then started blackmailing the girl and threatened to inform her parents if she did not fulfill their sexual desires. Police said the they raped the girl several times in the last one year.

Of late, three other friends joined in blackmailing the girl. They too threatened to show her intimate videos to her parents and attempted to rape her. Unable to bear the harassment further, the girl approached the SHE team three days ago. The SHE team counselled the boys and allowed them to go.

The girl had concealed the matter for over a year but it came to the surface after she went to the SHE team. After learning about it, her parents along with the girl filed a complaint at One Town police station in Karimnagar yesterday. Following which, police registered a case under POCSO against six persons, including the girl's boyfriend.

Police said among the six, five are intermediate students and one has completed the second year of the polytechnic. The case is under investigation and the girl has been taken to the government hospital for medical examination, police added.