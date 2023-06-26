KERALA WOMAN KIDNAPPED AND RAPED BY FRIEND IN THIRUVANANTHAPURAM ACCUSED ARRESTED

Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly abducting and raping his friend in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district, officials said. The accused has been identified as Kiran, a native of Attingal. It is learnt that the victim had come to eat at a restaurant near Technopark along with her male friend at around 10 pm on Saturday, Jun 24.

Police said that Kiran, who came to know about the woman, came there and asked her to get on the bike after beating her. At first, the woman refused to get on the bike. But Kiran threatened the woman that he would commit suicide if she did not get on the bike. Later, under the pretense of taking her home, Kiran took her to Menamkulam, where he beat her again.

Police said that at around 1.30 am on Sunday, Kiran took the woman to the warehouse of Krishi Bhavan on Vettu road and brutally beat and sexually assaulted her till 5am in the morning. The suspect filmed the beating and torture on his mobile phone and left the young woman naked in the warehouse, police said.

Later, around 6 am in the morning, the local residents, who came saw the woman in the warehouse took her to the Kazhakkoottam police station. After receiving the complaint by the woman, the police arrested Kiran near the warehouse in Kazhakkoottam where the alleged sexual assault took place. The woman, who has been seriously injured in the assault is currently admitted to Thiruvananthapuram SAT Hospital.

After the incident, the police took the woman to a private hospital in Kazhakkoottam for medical examination. The woman was brought back to the SAT hospital for specialized treatment after the medical examination revealed that she had been raped. Kazhakkoottam police said that the woman and Kiran had known each other for a long time.

The arrested Kiran will be produced in court today on June 26, police said. The accused was arrested by SHO Ajith Kumar, SI Sarath under the leadership of Kazhakkoottam Assistant Commisioner Prithviraj.