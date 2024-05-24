Karthi 27 Titled Meiyazhagan; Check out Film's First Look Poster

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated 27th film of actor Karthi has finally been titled Meiyazhagan, as announced by its makers on Friday. This upcoming project is helmed by C Premkumar, who rose to fame with his critically acclaimed film 96. Co-directed by Kannan Sundaram and N Aravindhan, Premkumar's upcoming film Meiyazhagan is bankrolled by actor Suriya's production house 2D Entertainment.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, production house 2D Entertainment dropped the first look poster of the movie and revealed the title. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, "Destined to cross paths. Presenting you the Title and First Look of #Karthi27."

Suriya, whose production house is backing this project, expressed his excitement on social media, stating, "One from our Hearts..!". Karthi too shared the first look, captioning it, "#Meiyazhagan= Meiy+Azhagan Beauty is always what's in our hearts."

Given Premkumar's impressive track record, Meiyazhagan has already generated significant buzz, especially since it marks the filmmaker's return to Tamil cinema after the success of 96, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in lead roles.

The movie's technical crew boasts an impressive lineup, with music director Govind Vasantha, who has previously worked with Premkumar in 96. The cinematography will be handled by Mahendiran Jeyaraju, while Ayyappan will oversee art direction. Govindaraj will be responsible for editing, and Subhashree Karthik Vijay will design the costumes.

The lyrics will be penned by Karthik Netha and Umadevi, adding another layer of depth to the film's narrative. With its intriguing title and talented crew, Meiyazhagan is poised to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.