Nagpur: Ahead of the Ram temple inauguration in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, a Ram devotee in Maharashtra's Nagpur is tattooing the name of Lord Ram on the hands of 1001 people for free as part of his devotion to the Hindu god. 22-year-old Hrithik Rajendra Darode is a professional tattoo artist based in Nagpur. Hrithik has resolved to tattoo 1001 people for free. In the last eight days alone, Hrithik said he has tattooed the name Lord Ram on the hands of as many as 350 people.

Hrithik's initiative is part of his devotion to Lord Ram ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which is nearing completion and is the main center of faith and devotion for the Hindus. The Ram temple is scheduled to be inaugurated on Jan 22. Ahead of the Ram temple inauguration, Ram devotees have started festivities at their own level with Nagpur boy Hrithik initiating the work of tatooing people for free.

Hrithik said he has been tattooing 50 to 60 people a day with the name Lord Ram and he is confident that his “resolution will be fulfilled on January 22”, the day when the Ram temple will be inaugurated. His father Rajendra, sister Roshni and friends are helping him in this work, he said. Hrithik said he has great faith in Lord Shri Ram and tries to do something different every year on Ramjanmatsavam. Ever since he heard the news that the idol of Lord Ram would sit in Ayodhya on January 22, he decided to do something innovative, he said.

Hrithik said initially he pitched the idea of tattooing at least 101 people's hands to the father. After his father's support, he pitched the concept to friends who also liked the concept. Hrithik later decided to tattoo the hands of 1001 people instead of 101 and also provide financial support to them. Over the Ram temple inauguration, Hrithik said, “After a long wait of thousands of years, the Shriram temple, the dream of millions of Hindus, is standing in Ayodhya. On January 22, Ramlalla will be seated in a grand and divine temple. This moment is going to be historic for Hindus. On this occasion, I have got an opportunity to serve through my art,” he said.