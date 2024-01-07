KOTA BROTHERS MAKE 3D RAM TEMPLE REPLICAS

Kota: Amid the preparations for the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya, two brothers from Rajasthan's Kota have come up with excellent 3D replicas of the temple, which are being bought by people as gifts and souvenir items.

Hardik and Harsh Patel run a furniture business in the Cantonment area of Kota and in the last four months, they have made more than 125 replicas. With buyers expressing satisfaction, the demand for the such mementos has also increased.

Hardik said that about five months ago when discussions were on about Ram Lalla's consecration, he thought of doing something for the auspicious occasion and decided to make a miniature model of the temple. It took him a month to make a 3D design and then got it engraved on engineered wood through a machine. More than 500 wooden pieces were joined together to form the replica, he said.

His brother Harsh said that just as the Ram Temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style of architecture, the replica has been made in the same manner. The replica too has a three-storey structure with similar row of 392 pillars. Harsh said while the Ram Temple spans on 95,000 square feet, the 3D replica is only 11 by 9 inches.

According to Hardik, around four to five people work together for five hours to join the wooden pieces together and then an hour to two to make the engravings with a machine.

"We have made more than 125 replicas so far and the demands are mainly coming from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our replica caught the attention when we presented it to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla," Hardik said. They have handed over the replicas to many other leaders including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal when they came to Kota.