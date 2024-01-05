Hubballi (Karnataka) : The First Additional District Court of Hubballi today granted conditional bail to Srikanth Pujari, the accused in the 1992 Ramjanmabhoomi agitation case. Two sureties have been given with a security bond of Rs 1 lakh each, with a condition that they should attend every appointment and not go outside the jurisdiction of the court.

Srikanth was arrested by the police on December 29 in the 31-year-old Ram Temple agitation case. The BJP had staged a statewide protest demanding Srikanth's release. Srikanth Pujari was arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in a riot that took place on December 5, 1992, during the Ramjanmabhoomi agitation.

Following the bail, Srikanth may be released tomorrow. "Happy that the court has granted conditional bail. The conditions will be known only after the bail is handed over. We hope Srikanth Pujari will be released by tomorrow evening," said Sanjay Badaskar, lawyer for the accused.