Boko (Assam): Amid the ongoing preparations for the upcoming consecration ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22, a total of 7,000 pieces of bamboo have been sent to Ayodhya from Assam's Boko town. A container truck loaded with the bamboo pieces left Lambi area in Boko last evening.

The 10-wheeler container will travel a distance of about 1250 km from Gohalkona Kacharipam of Boko to the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, the 7,000 bamboos pieces were collected from the Lampi forest along the Assam-Meghalaya border and stacked at the Gohalkona Kacharipam.

The All Assam Divangya Versatile Development Association along with a section of the people in Lampi donated these bamboo pieces for being used during the consecration ceremony.

Arjun Chettri, a member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, said he was proud to have the opportunity to send the bamboo pieces from Lampi to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said he got the scope to do this great work because of the blessings of Lord Ram.