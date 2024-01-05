RAM MANDIR INAUGURATION LIVE TELECAST PLANNED FOR UP PRISONERS

Lucknow: If you are a Ram Bhakth, but will be 'deprived' of watching the consecration of the Ram Mandir on January 22 because of your incarceration, here's a piece of news that will sound music in your ears. Prisoners lodged in various Uttar Pradesh jails will get to watch the proceedings live on TV.

State Jail minister Dharmveer Prajapati has issued orders to all jail administrations in this regard. Instructions have been given to install LED screens in the jails. Hanuman Chalisa and Sundara Kanda will also be distributed among prisoners - a long-awaited demand by inmates.

Around 50 thousand copies each of Sundara Kanda and Hanuman Chalisa have been ordered from Geeta Press Gorakhpur.

In fact, the UP government has been relentlessly making efforts towards revamping prisons in the state and inspire inmates to take up spirituality. The administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the inmates are part of history thanks to live telecast of the consecration.

Recently, Prajapati had given instructions to chant Gayatri Mantra and Mahamrityunjaya Mantra early in the morning.