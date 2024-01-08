NIHANG SIKHS TO ORGANISE LANGAR AT RAM TEMPLE ON JANUARY 22

Chandigarh: Nihang leader Baba Harjit Singh Rasulpur has decided to start 'langar seva' for devotees from all over the world, who are set to arrive on the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. On Monday, two trucks were sent from Chandigarh with ration and other essential goods for Ayodhya.

Baba Harjit Singh Rasulpur is the eighth descendant of Baba Fakir Singh, who had occupied the Babri structure in 1885. The goods were sent from Anaj Mandi located at Sector 26 in Chandigrah.

Singh said his forefathers were devotees of Lord Ram. "Now that Ram Lalla ji will be staying at Sri Ram Mandir on January 22, we'll celebrate that day as much as our children celebrate Diwali. We're organising langar for everyone. The coming up of Ram temple is a victory for Sanatan and Sikhism," Singh said.

He will supervise the arrival and stay of dignitaries, who will come to attend Satsang, religious congregation of Sikhs, in Ayodhya. On January 14, on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima, langar service will begin in Ayodhya.