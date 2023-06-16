Ludhiana: A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed with sharp weapons at street 2 in Ludhiana's Gill Colony area, said the police. The incident took place late on Thursday on Daba Road. The victim was identified as Baldev Singh and his body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

According to preliminary information, two assailants came on a bike and attacked the victim with swords and other sharp-edged weapons. Nihang Singh had an argument with some youths during Chhabeel (sweet water), a community service to serve water to people three days ago, the police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gurpreet Singh identified the assailants as Prince and Ankit. “The whole incident was captured on the CCTV. Baldev was angry at the accused as they used to harass his sister following which a clash broke out between them earlier. The accused took revenge and hacked him to death,” the ACP said.

The ACP added that strict action will be taken against the accused as soon as possible. He said that Baldev Singh also had a criminal record and at least 10 FIRs of petty crimes such as thefts were registered against him.

The family members of the deceased said that two youths came to their residence coving their faces with masks and carried out the murder. The miscreates hit the victim's head and forehead with sharp weapons.