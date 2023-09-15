ONLINE BETTING APP SCAM ED SEIZES ASSETS WORTH RS 417 CRORE FOLLOWING RAIDS IN KOLKATA BHOPAL MUMBAI

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs 417 crore after conducting raids at 39 locations in Mumbai, Bhopal and Kolkata in regard to investigations against Mahadev Online Betting App. The promoters of the app along with nearly 14 Bollywood stars are under the ED's scanner.

The betting app allegedly ran illegal betting websites, enrolled new users, created IDs and siphoned off money through fake bank accounts. The agency recently busted the app's networks and conducted raids in a few cities. It was revealed that Chhattisgarh based Ravi Uppal and Saurabh Chandrakar were reportedly the main promoters of the app and operated it from UAE.

Celebrities namely Tiger Shroff, singer Neha Kakkar, Sunny Leone, Krishna Abhishek, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Vishal Dadlani, Bharti Singh, Nusrat Bharucha and Atif Aslam are under the radar of the agency for attending Chandrakar's wedding in UAE in February. ED officials said that crores of rupees were siphoned off through hawala operations to overseas accounts and many people including government officials lost a huge sum of money.

While raiding the house of a man named Govind Kedia, ED recovered Rs 18 lakh cash and gold and silver ornaments worth 13 crore. Also, houses of one Popat and his associates were raided after getting evidence that they received Rs 112 crore hawala money.

Agency sources said that the Bollywood stars had attended the wedding ceremony by paying a hefty fee through a public relation agency in Mumbai. Over Rs 150 crore cash transactions were recorded in Chandrakar's marriage, ED sources said.

