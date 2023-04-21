Kota The Government Railway Police GRP arrested a person and seized Rs 97 lakhs from his possession on Friday at Kota railway platform in Rajasthan The 31yearold Nilesh Narayan Yedre was planning to board a Mumbaibound train The police checked the accused s bag on suspicion Police sources said that prima facie the huge money related to the Hawala transaction The youth told the police that he was carrying the cash to Mumbai I was asked by a businessman in Kota to carry the cash to Mumbai the arrested person told police Police arrested Nilesh Narayan and the accused is being questioned and the amount was confiscated under Section 102 of CrPC Besides the police have informed the officials of the IncomeTax department The SHO of GRP police station Manoj Soni said The accused is 31yearold Nilesh Narayan Yedre a resident of Ratnagiri Maharashtra The GRP police team was patrolling platform number two of the Kota railway station In the meantime Nilesh was stopped on suspicion His bag was checked and we found a large amount of cash After calculation we found the amount to be Rs 97 lakhs The accused Nilesh was not telling clearly the purpose behind carrying a huge sum of money The accused was saying that he was carrying the money to Mumbai and the amount belongs to a Kota businessman The entire amount was confiscated under Section 102 of CrPC The accused was moving on the platform with a bag containing cash at around 1 am The youth was trying to go to Mumbai by train The GRP shared the complete information with the Income Tax Department the SHO added