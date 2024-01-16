LEADERS MUST BE AGILE THINKERS CAPABLE OF NAVIGATING COMPLEX SITUATIONS CDS ANIL CHOUHAN

Pune: Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chouhan on Tuesday said that the outcome of any combat is dependent on three big tangible elements that are technology, tactics and organizational structures. General Anil Chouhan along with the chief of three defence forces- Army, Air and Navy addressed young cadets at the event to celebrate 75 years of the National Defence Academy.

Leadership in the armed forces is generally excised in combat or war, or as a run-up to it. The outcome of any combat, in fact, the smallest form of engagement to the largest campaign or battle, I believe is dependent on three big tangible elements. These are technology, tactics and organizational structures. However, there's a common intangible thread of military leadership that runs across the entire spectrum of combat as a battle-winning factor. The leadership requirements are different as per the nature of combat," General Anil Chouhan said.

He further added that at the very engagement level in the direct military leadership is the follow-me kind of leadership which emanates from the belief that an officer is born to lead. It's a combination of daring and self-confidence which is important. At the level of battle where probably occupational art is exercised, say at the unit or brigade level is a mix of direct or indirect leadership.