Kalki 2898 AD First Single Promo out Today, Music Composer REVEALS Song Infused with Diljit Dosanjh's 'Insane Energy'

Hyderabad: India is gearing up for the grand reveal of Kalki 2898 AD, touted as the "biggest song of the year" packed with "insane energy"! Amidst much anticipation, the first trailer of this highly anticipated movie dropped on June 10, 2024. Ever since then, the buzz around this sci-fi drama has been skyrocketing.

Ahead of its release, the official Twitter handle of Kalki 2898 AD announced the release of its first single promo today, June 15. The announcement came with a poster declaring, "India's Biggest Song of the Year." Excitingly, the first single features none other than Diljit Dosanjh and Prabhas. The tweet read, "India's Most Celebrated Singer for India's Most Celebrated Actor 🎶❤️‍🔥 #Prabhas X @diljitdosanjh #Kalki2898AD First Single Promo Out Tomorrow."

Santhosh Narayanan, the music composer for the film, expressed his gratitude on social media for Diljit Dosanjh's energetic contribution to the song. He tweeted, "So happy to have the amazing @diljitdosanjh on my music for #KALKI2898AD. Thanks paaji for the insane energy! Let’s go crazy from tomorrow boys and girls 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽. #KALKI1stSingle."

With the much-awaited first song announcement, speculation is rife about an upcoming grand pre-release event, though the details are yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin is one of the most eagerly awaited films, featuring stars like Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is set to hit theaters later this month in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Stay tuned for more updates as the excitement builds towards its June 27, 2024 release date!