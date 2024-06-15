ETV Bharat / sports

New Zealand vs West Indies | Veteran New Zealand Pacer reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 15, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee received an official warning from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the code of conduct during the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against West Indies.

T20 WC 2024
File Photo: Tim Southee (AP Photos)

Hyderabad: Veteran New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has been handed an official reprimand from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for committing a Level 1 offence in the T20 World Cup Group C clash against West Indies on Wednesday.

According to an official release by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Southee was found to be guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

“New Zealand player Tim Southee has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on Wednesday," ICC's statement read.

In the incident for which Southee was penalised, the pacer smashed a hand sanitiser dispenser while walking back to the pavilion after being dismissed during the chase of 150. Southee accepted the sanction and one demerit point was added to his tally as it was his first offence in a 24-month period.

New Zealand have experienced a poor outing in the T20 World Cup 2024 as they were eliminated from the tournament after losing against Afghanistan and West Indies in their first two games. Also, it will be the first instance after 2014 where New Zealand won’t be playing in the semi-final of a T20 World Cup.

