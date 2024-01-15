SOLDIERS ARE PILLARS OF STRENGTH PM MODI ON ARMY DAY

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the Army Day 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the soldiers are the "strongest wall" and "pillars of strength and resilience". He thanked Indian Army for their help during the times of disaster.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote, "On Army Day, we honour the extraordinary courage, unwavering commitment and sacrifices of our Army personnel. Their relentless dedication in protecting our nation and upholding our sovereignty is a testament to their bravery. They are pillars of strength and resilience."

Sharing a video clip, PM Modi said that Indian Army has always proven to be the country's strongest wall. "Be it earthquakes or tsunamis or any international problem, there is nothings that our bravehearts cannot handle," he said.

"Ayodhya is where there is Ram. For me, the place that hosts my brave soldiers is no less than a temple," PM Modi said. He said that the soldiers have always proven that they are the strongest wall at the borders. "Their role in nation building is noteworthy and the country is always proud of the courage, service and dedication of our bravehearts. It may be an internal or an external threat but there is nothing that our soldiers cannot tackle," he said.

"Today I salute the sacrifice made by our brave martyrs. The country stands by our brave heroes," he added.