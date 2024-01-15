OPERATION SARVASHAKTI LAUNCHED TO COUNTER MILITANTS AMID RISING ATTACKS IN POONCH RAJOURI SECTOR

Srinagar: The Indian Army is set to launch 'Operation Sarvashakti', a large-scale counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the rising incidents of terror attacks in the Poonch-Rajouri sector.

The Indian Army, intelligence agencies and state forces will undertake the operation jointly. It will be carried out by the soldiers from the Pir Panjal ranges and the entire operation will be closely monitored from the Army headquarters and the Northern Command. Additional troops have already been posted in Poonch and Rajouri areas.

The Poonch-Rajouri sector has been witnessing a rise in terror activities. On Friday, a convoy of Army vehicles were fired upon by suspected terrorists. Earlier on December 21, terrorists had fired at Army vehicles at Dhatyar Morh leaving four soldiers dead. Following this, a massive combing operation was launched in the area.

The decision of launching 'Operation Sarvashakti' was taken after a high-level review meeting by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, officials of intelligence agencies and police attended the meeting.

Addressing a press conference prior to the Army Day 2024, Army Chief General Manoj Pande raised concern over the rising terrorism in the area. Pande said that the terror groups are getting support from the Line of Control (LoC) and mentioned that the security agencies and police were working in coordination.