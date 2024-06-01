ETV Bharat / entertainment

Viral Alert! Shah Rukh Khan in Spain to Shoot King with Suhana Khan?

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Updated : 11 hours ago

Basking in the victory of his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Shah Rukh Khan has seemingly commenced shoot for his upcoming film King. A picture of SRK said to be from King's Spain schedule is doing rounds of the internet. The upcoming film helmed by Sujoy Ghosh marks King Khan's debut collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan (ANI/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: After a fantastic 2023 and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifting the Indian Premier League 2024 trophy, Shah Rukh Khan has more reasons to cheer. With hits like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki under his belt, SRK gears up to treat his fans with another film, this time alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.

The grapevine is abuzz with talk about SRK's upcoming project, with fans speculating that he's turned his attention to Sujoy Ghosh's directorial, King. Adding fuel to the fire, a purported image from the movie set has surfaced online, suggesting that the shooting is happening in Spain.

Over the weekend, a user on X/Twitter, shared a picture of Shah Rukh, claiming it to be from the sets of King, hinting at the actor's current shoot location in Spain. The image portrays Shah Rukh engrossed in conversation with a group of men, dressed sharply in a blue suit, against the backdrop of a breathtaking locale featuring azure waters and majestic mountains.

While the authenticity of the image remains unverified, and there's been no official confirmation from the makers yet, the excitement among fans continues to soar.

Speaking about the film, Shah Rukh recently hinted at commencing shooting in July-August. A recent video sparked excitement among fans, as eagle-eyed viewers noticed the script of King placed on the table next to his chair.

Reportedly, King will witness Shah Rukh's comeback as a notorious don and will also mark Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. Suhana, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies last year, is set to share screen space with her father for the first time.

The film, co-produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, promises an exciting project that brings the father-daughter duo together for the first time.

Last Updated : 11 hours ago

