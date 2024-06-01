ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Two Children Killed After House Roof Collapses In Bagalkote

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Two children were playing when the roof of their house collapsed on them and they died on the spot. Villagers suspect the roof collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Bagalkote (Karnataka): Two children, aged 10 and 12, were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in a village in Karnataka's Bagalkote district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Kandagalla village of Ilakal taluk when the children were playing inside the house on Friday. A portion of the roof collapsed on them and they succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Geetha Adapuramatha (12) and Rudrayya Adapuramatha (10). There were nobody at home when the mishap took place.

Villagers suspected the roof may have collapsed due to heavy rainfall. "It had rained four to five days ago but presently it is a sunny weather. It is surprising as to how the roof suddenly collapsed, they said.

A case has been registered at Illakal Rural police station. PSI Mallu Sattigouda said investigations have been initiated and the two bodies have been shifted to Illakal Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation president, MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavara and officials of the district administration visited the family members of the deceased and condoled them. The MLA has promised to provide all possible relief from the state government.

Later, Tehsildar Satish and Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Muralidhar Deshpande also reached the house and assured of government assistance.

