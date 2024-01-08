Ram Temple Consecration: Visually impaired Muslim poet from Madhya Pradesh invited

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) : There is a lot of excitement in the whole country about the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Along with the followers of Sanatan Dharma, people of Muslim community are also drawing inspiration from this historic event. Akbar Taj Mansuri, a 44-year-old Muslim poet from village Hapla-Deepla in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, is no exception.

The visually impaired poet, who is known as Surdas of Khandwa, is very fond of Shri Ram and he has received an invitation to perform during the special event of Pran Pratishtha ceremony being held in Ayodhya. His compositions are no less than those of 16th century blind Hindu devotional poet Surdas. Through these compositions, Akbar Taj keeps praising the character of Shri Ram across the country. He draws inspiration from the concept that Lord Shri Ram belongs to everyone, and his incarnation was for the welfare of mankind.

Seeing his love for Shri Ram, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya has also invited poet Akbar Taj to perform in a special event in Ayodhya. Akbar Taj has penned memorable lines as these: "We are the morning people of Banaras, we are the evening people of Awadh, we are the people of Sujalam, we are the people of Sufalam, we perform ablution all the five times with the water of Ganga, not only you, we too are from Shri Ram."

Akbar Taj of Khandwa has recited on Hindi platforms across the country including Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Surat. His compositions based on Ram Lalla earned him a lot of respect, he is happy about the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya on 22 January. He says that the life of Lord Shri Ram teaches us to live with dignity.

Akbar Taj recounted the epic story how Shri Ram followed his father's orders, happily accepted 14 years of exile. "Where can one see such a personality today?," the poet said once. Actor and poet Shailesh Lodha could not control his tears on recalling Akbar's writings in a TV show.

On his invitation to Ayodhya consecration, the Muslim poet said: "if you become Ram, you have to be like Ram, you have to leave the palace and sleep in the forest, read the story of Ram, you kings of today, have to lose the throne for the sake of religion."