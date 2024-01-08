New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing during which they hailed the government's welfare schemes. Since its launch on November 15 last year, Modi has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country.

The Yatra is being undertaken across the country with an aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. On January 5, the campaign crossed a major milestone as the number of participants surpassed 10 crore.

During the interaction Modi said, "When poor, farmers, women and youth are empowered, it will ensure an empowered India". He further added, "Biggest objective of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to ensure that no rightful beneficiary of govt schemes should be left out".

"Since Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra started, about 12 lakh new Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries gave application for free gas connection", Modi said.

He added, "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra proving to be a boon for health of the poor".

By ensuring that the benefits of these programs reach all intended recipients in a timely way, the government is hoping to achieve saturation of its flagship programs through the nationwide Yatra.