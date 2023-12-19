MADHYA PRADESH AILING LEOPARD WITH WHOM PEOPLE CLICKED SELFIES RECOVERS AFTER 112 DAYS RELEASED IN KHEONI SANCTUARY

Indore: The ailing leopard that was turned into an object of ridicule by locals in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, regained its recognition ability after 112 days. It was released in the Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary of the district by the forest department officials on Monday.

On August 29, the leopard had strayed into Iklera village with a disoriented appearance. People had gathered around it, with some posing selfies with it while a few trying to ride it. Video clips of the act also went viral. Later, forest department and police rescued it and shifted it to Indore zoo for treatment.

During examination it was suspected that the big cat was suffering from some neurological disorder due to canine distemper infection. It seemed that it had lost its wild character and memory power. Ever since then, the leopard is being treated by expert veterinarians from Indore zoo and Sonkatch area of Dewas.

This was the world's third case of canine distemper infection recovery. The prior two cases were in Africa and Uttar Pradesh. Due to the tireless efforts of forest department staff and veterinarians of Sonkatch forest department and Indore zoo, the leopard finally recovered completely. Sobhal Singh Bhati and veterinary specialist Mansingh Malviya are being given credit for the leopard's recovery.

Finally, it was released in Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary in Dewas under the guidance of senior forest department officials. DS Chauhan, ranger, forest department, Dewas said that the leopard has recovered fully.