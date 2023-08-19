KARNATAKA LEOPARD WHICH KILLED A FARMER WOMAN TRAPPED AT SHIVAMOGGA

Shivamogga (Karnataka): A leopard that killed a farmer woman in Bikkonahalli village of Shivamogga tehsil a few days ago has been trapped in a cage. A cage was kept by the forest department in the area of Bikkonahalli village to monitor the movement of the leopard. The forest department officials said that the leopard was caught on Friday night.

The surrounding villagers came in large numbers to see the leopard in the cage. Later, the forest department took the leopard to the tiger and lion sanctuary in Tavarekoppa, Shivamogga. The forest department officials said that the leopard will be shifted to the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru.

On August 8, a leopard killed Yashodhamma, a farmer woman of Bikkonahalli village and ate a part of her body. The people of this part were scared because of this. The surrounding villages, including Bikkonahalli, were near to the forest, so people were afraid to go to the farms and fields. On Friday afternoon, the same leopard was spotted near the field of Bannikere village.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Shivashankar said, "After the farmer woman Yashodhamma was killed by the leopard, the forest department decided to capture the leopard. A Leopard Task Force team was also called from Mysore. A total of seven track cameras were installed where the leopard roamed and near the flowing water. Besides, over 10 cages were kept. The leopard that killed the woman has now fallen into the cage. The leopard was caught a few meters away from where Yashodhamma was killed."