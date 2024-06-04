ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: This Is the Victory of Sanatan, Says Kangana Ranaut as She Wins from Mandi

Kangana Ranaut wins from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi. A long-time staunch supporter of BJP, the actor, who entered politics with Lok Sabha election 2024, was up against Congress' Vikramaditya Singh.

Kangana Ranaut (ANI)

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who entered the political arena with the Lok Sabha election 2024, emerged victorious from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. She expressed her heartfelt thanks to the people of Mandi for their overwhelming love and support on social media.

After clinching the win in Mandi, Kangana took to Instagram to convey her gratitude in Hindi, saying, "Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust 🙏🏻 This victory belongs to everyone, it is the victory of trusting Narendra Modi and BJP, it is the victory of Sanatan, it is the victory of Mandi's honour."

During a press briefing, Ranaut stated in Hindi, "We fought this election in the name of Narendra Modi. It is the result of his credibility and his guarantee and the faith of people in him that we are going to form the government for the third time."

Speaking to a newswire, Kangana targeted her opposition and criticised the derogatory remarks made following her announcement as the BJP candidate from Mandi. Responding to the subtle jabs by Congress's social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate, Kangana stated, "They will have to face the consequences of speaking ill of a woman... And that is evident today with the lead we have obtained. Mandi has not taken kindly to insults directed towards its daughters."

She further remarked, "Regarding my relocation to Mumbai, this (Himachal Pradesh) is my birthplace and I will continue serving the people here. I have always pledged to work as a soldier towards PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.' Hence, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will need to pack their bags and leave. I am staying put."

Ranaut, who contested against Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh, secured victory with a margin of 72,088 votes.

