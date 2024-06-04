Odisha Assembly Election: BJP Leads in 76 Seats, BJD Ahead in 53

Bhubaneswar: BJP was leading in 76 assembly seats in Odisha, according to the Election Commission of India. Biju Janata Dal nominees, on the other hand, were leading in 53 constituencies out of 147 assembly seats in the state for which trends were available till 2.30 pm. Congress was ahead in 16 seats, the CPI (M) in one, while Independent candidate was leading in one seat.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leading in both Assembly seatsHinjili and Kantabanji. At least eight ministers in Naveen Patnaik's cabinet are trailing in the Odisha assembly election. Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat, Works Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Higher Education minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Transport minister Tukuni Sahu, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Handlooms & Textiles Minister Rita Sahu and Women & Child Development Minister Basanti Hembram are trailing, according to the ECI.

CPI (M) candidate and sitting MLA Laxman Munda was leading in Bonai assembly constituency. Independent candidate Soumya Ranjan Patnaik was leading in Ghasipura MLA seat over BJD nominee Badri Narayan Patra.