Gautam Gambhir, W V Raman Appear For India Head Coach Interview

Hyderabad: Former India players Gautam Gambhir and W V Raman appeared for the interview for the head coach position of the Indian cricket team on Wednesday. Gambhir’s name was circulating in the media reports as a frontrunner to be the head coach of the national side.

According to a highly placed source, the former India batter Gambhor was interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising chairman Ashok Malhotra and former India players Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik. The discussion during the interview was around the roadmap for the next three years as India looks to end the drought of ICC trophies.

"Raman was interviewed after Gambhir. It was also on Zoom. He also gave his presentation on his vision and road map on Indian cricket. The interview went for around 40 minutes. There were some initial questions by the committee before they looked at the presentation," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

It is understood that the CAC makes a recommendation to the Apex Council of the BCCI which takes a final call. Usually, the recommendations of the CAC are not ignored by the apex council. In this case, it can be safely said that since Gambhir is the only candidate who has applied for the high-profile job, it looks certain that he will most likely take over the reins from the current head coach and former India batter Rahul Dravid.

Gambhir recently guided Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third Indian Premier League (IPL ) title as mentor of the side. Dravid’s stint as head coach will conclude by the end of the T20 World Cup and so the southpaw is likely to coach the team afterwards. Earlier, there were speculations that Dravid might extend his tenure but the former India cricketer cleared the air around it saying he hasn’t re-applied for the position.

Gambhir was part of the World Cup-winning Indian teams in 2007 when the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side won the inaugural T20 World Cup and in 2011 when India won the ODI World Cup for the second time. Gambhir has played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20s. He had also in the past said that he would like to coach the Indian team. A former BJP MP, Gambhir had recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

W V Raman was the head coach of the India Women's team. Raman played 11 Tests and 27 ODIs.