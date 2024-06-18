ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead of Kalki 2898 AD Release, Disha Patani Tops IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List, Sharvari Wagh Ranks Second

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 10 hours ago

Disha Patani leads IMDb's Top 10 Popular Indian Celebrities list this week, driven by the buzz around her role in the upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. Sharvari Wagh secures the second spot due to the success of her film Munjya. Other notable entries include Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kartik Aaryan, and Anurag Kashyap among others.

Disha Patani Tops IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List, Sharvari Wagh Ranks Second
Disha Patani, Sharvari Wagh (Photo: Instagram, YouTube)

Hyderabad: IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for film, TV and celebrity content, has released this week's list of the Top 10 Popular Indian Celebrities. This exclusive ranking is based on the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly users from around the globe who visit IMDb. Actor Disha Patani has emerged as the top celebrity on IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities list this week.

Disha Patani's recent first-look poster from the highly anticipated sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has generated immense buzz. Directed by Nag Ashwin, who has secured the 13th spot on the list, the movie features Disha in a pivotal role as Roxie. The film's poster was unveiled on Disha's birthday, further adding to the excitement.

Sharvari Wagh has secured the second position, after the success of her latest horror-comedy movie Munjya, which has been performing remarkably well at the box office, collecting over Rs 50 crore so far. The film's song Taras, featuring Sharvari, has also been a massive hit, garnering over 37 million views on YouTube.

Other notable celebrities who have made it to the list include Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has secured the 22nd spot following the success of his latest Malayalam-language comedy-drama flick Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. Kartik Aaryan, who starred in the recently released film Chandu Champion, has got the 38th spot. Anurag Kashyap, Abhay Verma, Aditya Sarpotdar, Lakshya, and Vijay Sethupathy have also made it to the list, ranking 32nd, 42nd, 46th, 48th, and 50th, respectively.

The IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities feature, available exclusively on the IMDb app for Android and iOS, delivers entertainment fans with a weekly update on who's trending in the Indian film industry. By analysing over 200 million monthly visits to IMDb worldwide, this feature allows fans to stay updated on their favourite celebrities and discover new talent.

