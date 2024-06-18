Issue Notices to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, His Daughter in Corruption Allegation Case: Kerala High Court

Ernakulam (Kerala): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed that notices be sent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan in a petition filed by Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan alleging corruption.

The Director General of Prosecution questioned the petition but the court, after hearing both sides, directed that notices be sent to both CM Vijayan and Veena and posted the matter for July 2.

The Director General of Prosecution reiterated in court that Kuzhalnadan's petition was made without including the government as a party. He informed the court last week that he knew the interest behind the petition. The government's stance is that proper procedures were not followed in the petition.

Mathew Kuzhalnadan approached the Kerala High Court with a revision petition demanding that the vigilance court's order rejecting the investigation against the Chief Minister and others be quashed.

Kuzhalnadan argued that the vigilance court rejected the investigation without examining the evidence that he provided in detail and that the complaint could not be dismissed as politically motivated because of the allegations against the Chief Minister. The plea also demanded that the complaint be reconsidered.

The High Court adjourned the petition for further consideration. The Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court had previously rejected Kuzhalnadan's petition seeking an investigation against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena, CMRL, and Exalogic, stating that there was no evidence to support the allegation.