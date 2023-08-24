Moon's South Pole has potential to create human colonies, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A day after the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Indian Space Research Organisation chief S Somanath said that the agency chose the South Pole to land on the moon as scientists believe that it has potential for creating human colonies.

"We have gone closer to the South Pole which is 70 degrees almost. The South Pole has a specific advantage with respect to being less illuminated by the sun. There is a potential because of to have more scientific content," ISRO chief S Somanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read: Siddaramaiah felicitates ISRO chief for Chandrayaan-3 success

He also said "Scientists who are working on the moon showed a lot of interest in the South Pole because ultimately human beings want to go and create colonies and then travel beyond. So the best place is something we are looking for and the South Pole has the potential to be that..."

The Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved a rare feat when it was able to soft land on the South Pole. Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the soft landing virtually from South Africa, where he is taking part in the BRICS summit. The entire country erupted in joy following the success of Chandrayaan-3, which was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

India joined the ranks of the United States, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union by achieving the rare feat. India also became the first country to land on the South Pole of the Moon.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 successful landing: Rajasthan Minister's slip of tongue - 'salute all passengers'; gets trolled