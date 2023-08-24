Siddaramaiah felicitates ISRO chief for Chandrayaan-3 success

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday felicitated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The Karnataka Chief Minister visited the ISRO centre here and also congratulated other scientists, who were a part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which was successful in surface-landing of the moon. India thus joined the ranks of the United States, the erstwhile Soviet Union and China, to achieve the rare feat. India also became the first country to successfully land on the south pole of the Moon.

Also read: Matter of great pride and excitement: Sonia Gandhi on Chandrayaan-3 success

Chandrayaan-3 Mission, the country's third lunar mission, was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually witnessed the surface-landing from South Africa, where he has gone to attend the BRICS summit.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah's deputy DK Shivakumar had also visited the ISRO space centre and felicitated the scientists for their illustrious achievement. "I am very proud to see the great moment which has created history in Indian science. India has shown that it is the knowledge capital of the world. The entire team has worked for this success story...We are very proud of this great moment. We all shared the joy. The next generation will definitely take it forward," Shivakumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Celebrations erupted across the country following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in hailing the success of India's lunar mission. The Congress and its leaders including Rahul Gandhi also congratulated ISRO on the stupendous feat.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 successful landing: Rajasthan Minister's slip of tongue - 'salute all passengers'; gets trolled