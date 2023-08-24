Chandrayaan-3 successful landing: Rajasthan Minister's slip of tongue - 'salute all passengers'; gets trolled

Jaipur (Rajasthan): In a faux pax, Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandana got trolled after he congratulated and saluted all passengers, who were involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation achieved a historic feat when the Chandrayaan-3 mission was successful in soft-landing on the Moon on Wednesday evening, a rare feat. India joined the ranks of the United States, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

However, when Ashok Chandana, a minister in the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, was asked to comment on the success of the lunar mission, he said, "We have been successful and a safe landing has taken place. I salute the passengers who have gone." Chandana, who represents the Hindoli constituency, was speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the Khelo India Centre at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.

Following his statement, the Rajasthan Sports Minister was trolled on social media. It may be noted that Chandrayaan-3 is an unmanned mission launched by ISRO from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

While taking a dig at the Minister, a social media user wrote in Hindi on X site, "The newspapers have started hiding so much these days, even the name of the passenger was not printed in the paper."

The entire country erupted in joy following the success achieved by the Chandrayaan-3 mission. World leaders, including United States Vice President Kamala Harris, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic achievement by ISRO.

