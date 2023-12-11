Bengaluru (Karnataka): A man allegedly killed his parents angered over a property dispute in Bengaluru, the police said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday night at Sulibele village near Hoskote in the district, however, the matter came to light on Sunday evening, they said.

The accused identified as Narasimhamurthy killed his parents for deciding to give a share in property to their daughters. The deceased have been identified as Ramakrishnappa (70) and Muniramakka (65). The accused killed his parents with an iron rod on Saturday night. After killing them, he locked the house door from the outside and pretended that he didn’t do anything.

According to the police, the deceased couple quarrelled with his son Narasimhamurthy. Narasimhamurthy used to quarrel with his sisters, who were married and used to argue that no property could be divided among them. However, the parents had a desire to share the property with their daughters. Narasimhamurthy, who had gone to his parents' house on Saturday evening, had a fight with his parents over the issue.

Enraged by this, the accused killed his parents with an iron rod. The daughters called up their parents and when their calls were not answered on Sunday, one of them came to the house on Monday evening and found that her parents were dead. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused on suspicion.

Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi speaking about the incident said, "The police station received the information about the murder on Sunday evening. Based on this, the Sulibele station police visited the place and found the bodies of an elderly couple. It was found that the dead Ramakrishnappa was hit on the head with an iron rod. Muniramakka was found with injury marks on his hands and neck. The deceased's daughter Shakuntala complained about the incident. Currently, an inquiry is being conducted in this regard."