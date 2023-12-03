Lahore: An Indian Sikh pilgrim, who was in his 70s, died reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Pakistan's Punjab province capital Lahore, an official said on Sunday.

Sardar Preetam Singh complained of pain in his chest on Saturday evening. He was taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore where doctors could not save his life, said an official of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, which looks after the affairs of the minorities' holy places.

He said the body of Singh was handed over to the BSF at the Wagah border where his wife was also present. Currently, over 2,500 Indian Sikhs are in Pakistan in connection with Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary festivities. A few days ago, an Indian Sikh family was looted by 'robbers dressed in police uniforms' in Lahore.

According to police, Kanwal Jeet Singh and his family members, who had come here from India to attend Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary festivities, had gone to Liberty Market in the Gulberg area of Lahore for shopping on Wednesday. When the Sikh family came out of a shop two robbers dressed in police uniforms stopped them and looted cash and jewellery at gunpoint," a police spokesperson, Ehtasham Haider, told PTI.