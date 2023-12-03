Enforcement Directorate writes to Tamil Nadu DGP to book DVAC for 'illegal' raids, 'stealing' documents
Published: 42 minutes ago
Chennai: Enforcement Directorate has written to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police to book the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for 'illegal' raids and 'stealing' documents, a copy of the letter circulated to the media by the central agency showed.
The raid was a follow up to the arrest of an ED officer - Ankit Tiwari, who works as an enforcement officer with the Madurai sub-zone of the central agency- by the DVAC in Dindigul district for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs from a government doctor.
The letter said the subsequent search at the office of sub-zone office by the DVAC "is not only illegal, but also mala fide."
We would, therefore, request you to register our FIR for the following offences committed by the officials of DVAC and various unauthorised unknown persons, the letter written by Brijesh Beniwal, working as Assistant Director in Madurai Sub-Zonal Office of the ED in Madurai, read.
It listed out the following reasons as the necessity to register an First Information Report (FIR) for 'criminal trespass' in to the office of Deputy Director, Madurai, Enforcement Directorate.
Conducting illegal search and barging into the office of ED unauthorisedly against the DVAC officials and to allow many unauthorised persons to barge into the premises of ED, for stealing various sensitive case records of ED; account of which is being taken, for illegal access to various sensitive case records and taking copies in mobile / other electronic media which could jeopardise investigation, and for barging of the unauthorised persons in the office of ED, are the four major charges made by the ED official in his letter to the DGP.