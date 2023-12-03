ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE WRITES TO TAMIL NADU DGP TO BOOK DVAC FOR ILLEGAL RAIDS STEALING DOCUMENTS

Chennai: Enforcement Directorate has written to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police to book the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for 'illegal' raids and 'stealing' documents, a copy of the letter circulated to the media by the central agency showed.

The raid was a follow up to the arrest of an ED officer - Ankit Tiwari, who works as an enforcement officer with the Madurai sub-zone of the central agency- by the DVAC in Dindigul district for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs from a government doctor.

The letter said the subsequent search at the office of sub-zone office by the DVAC "is not only illegal, but also mala fide."

We would, therefore, request you to register our FIR for the following offences committed by the officials of DVAC and various unauthorised unknown persons, the letter written by Brijesh Beniwal, working as Assistant Director in Madurai Sub-Zonal Office of the ED in Madurai, read.

It listed out the following reasons as the necessity to register an First Information Report (FIR) for 'criminal trespass' in to the office of Deputy Director, Madurai, Enforcement Directorate.