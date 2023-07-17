KARNATAKA MAN CALLS EMERGENCY POLICE HELPLINE TO COMPLAIN ABOUT LOST SLIPPERS IN BENGALURU

Bengaluru: Late at night on Sunday, July 16, cops at the Highgrounds police station in Karnataka were aroused by a call on the landline number of the police station. An on-duty cop scrambled to pick up the phone in anticipation of some emergency or a serious crime given the late night timing of the call. However, the somberness was soon lightened up as the caller on the other side complained that he had lost his slippers.

A bizarre incident took place late at night at the Highgrounds police station where a man called the 112 helpline for the petty complaint leaving the cops amused. According to the local police sources, the man called the police control room helpline late on Sunday night saying that he had attended a private function at Balambatta Hall on Car Street.

In the complaint lodged at the Highgrounds Police station, the man said that when he was returning from the wedding function, he found that the slippers he had left at the exit were missing. The complainant said he tried his best to find his lost slipper but to no avail. Accordingly, he approached the police on the helpline number 112 of the Karnataka police to lodge a complaint, he said.

Following the complaint, the police control room staff informed the Hoysala police personnel who were on duty in the area when the alleged theft took place. The Hoysala staff who had gone to the spot along with the complainant searched for the slippers, but to no avail. Later, the victim was asked to lodge a written complaint in this regard.