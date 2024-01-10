Karnataka: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19
Published: 3 hours ago
Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine, Special Secretary to the Governor, R Prabhu Shankar, said on Tuesday.
"The governor has tested positive for Covid-19. He is being continuously monitored and his health is stable," Shankar said in a statement.
"Currently, he is quarantined at his residence. His scheduled programmes and appointments stand cancelled till further intimation," the official added.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wished Governor Gehlot a speedy recovery.
In a statement on social media platform X, Siddaramaiah said, "I wish the Honorable Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is infected with Novel Corona, a speedy recovery."