KARNATAKA GOVERNOR THAAWARCHAND GEHLOT TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID 19

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine, Special Secretary to the Governor, R Prabhu Shankar, said on Tuesday.

"The governor has tested positive for Covid-19. He is being continuously monitored and his health is stable," Shankar said in a statement.

"Currently, he is quarantined at his residence. His scheduled programmes and appointments stand cancelled till further intimation," the official added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wished Governor Gehlot a speedy recovery.