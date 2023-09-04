FAKE FACEBOOK ACCOUNT CREATED IN NAME OF KARNATAKA GOVERNOR CASE REGISTERED

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A case has been registered with the cybercrime police on Monday regarding a fake Facebook account that has been created in the name of Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. According to official sources, the cybercrime police registered an FIR based on the complaint lodged by the Governor's Special Secretary and further investigation into this case is on.

The police said, "Some unidentified miscreants have created a fake Facebook account in the name of Karnataka Governor and there may be a possibility of misusing his photo and name. Special Secretary to the Governor has lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police and sought speedy action against the accused. An FIR has been registered and further investigation into this case is on."

Also read: WhatsApp scam calls back to haunt Indian users, this time from US

This comes days after three people were arrested for creating a fake website of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to spread misinformation about the party and its leaders. Based on a complaint by an executive committee member of the KPCC legal department Shivanna, cybercrime police tracked down the creator of the website Dharnesh Jain. The cyber police also carried out several raids in connection with this case. Jain's associates, Venkatesh and Siddarth, who developed the website, were also arrested.

Shivanna in his complaint stated that while checking the KPCC's website, he found some unknown persons had created a fake website using the party's name and had been posting content defaming the party and its leaders. He said that the fake website resembled the party's original website and was being used to defame the party.

Also read: SI arrested in Hyderabad for selling drugs worth Rs 80 lakhs