KARNATAKA ELDERLY MANS AUTOPSY CONDUCTED UNDER LIGHT HELMET AFTER POWER BREAKDOWN AT SHIMOGA GOVT HOSPITAL

Shimogga: The death of a sexagenarian man in Shimoga district of Karnataka has exposed the woeful power scenario in the district with the doctor at the Rippanpet government hospital forced to conduct the autopsy under light helmet due to power snap, sources said. The incident took place at the government hospital on the night of Monday, Jun. 5.

It is learnt that earlier in the day, Lokeshappa (68), a resident of Gurumath village near Rippanpet of Hosanagar taluk was found dead in his garden. His family members took him to Rippanpet Government Hospital. The doctor, who received the body filed an MLC (Medico-Legal Case) and took the dead body for autopsy.

However, relatives said that due to a power cut, the doctor had to conduct the autopsy under the light helmet. The incident has caused an uproar among the family members and locals in the area, who complained of frequent power cuts amid an apathy by the authorities. Locals said that the Rippanpet hospital in Hosanagar taluk caters to thousands of households in the area, but the poor power scenario at the hospital can put the patients' lives at risk.

Social activist Krishnappa has demanded that the concerned Gram Panchayat, Mescom and the health department pay due attention towards the matter. Commenting on the matter, the District Health Officer Dr. Rajesh Suragihalli said that the doctor could have used a generator or the autopsy could have been done in the morning.

The District Health Officer said that a detailed report over the matter has been asked from the Taluk Medical Officers.