Gorakhpur: At least 50 women at the 100-bed maternity ward of District Women's Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur fell ill on the intervening night of Thursday- Friday after being administered by the hospital staff post delivery with attendants accusing the staff of medical negligence. Sources said that panic and chaos broke out at the maternity ward of Gorakhpur Distrcit Hospital at around 12 o'clock on Thursday night.

Attendants alleged that the condition of 50 women deteriorated after they were administered injections by the staff after delivery. Attendants said that the women had high fever and chills due to the injections adding that their condition worsened to the level that they almost gave up on them. Relatives of the women got upset and started accusing the hospital staff of medical negligence while creating a ruckus at the hospital.

What agitated the attendants more is that the doctor posted at the hospital along with the paramedical staff fled from the spot after the condition of the women worsened, the attendants alleged. It is said that an agitated attendant caught hold of a nurse and locked her in a room. Fearing an assault, the other employees of the hospital ran away.

On notice, a team of police from local Kotwali police reached the spot to pacify the situation. Later, a physician was posted in the hospital along with the paramedical staff who attended the women. Following an improvement in the condition of the women, the situation at the hospital was calmed. The women are said to be stable now.