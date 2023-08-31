New Delhi: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has informed the Supreme Court that Karnataka has fulfilled its directions by releasing a total of 149898 cusecs of water at Biligundulu from August 12, 2023, to August 26, 2023. The CWMA said it has directed Karnataka to ensure the realization of flows at Biligundulu at the rate of 5000 cusecs, starting from 29.08.2023 (8.00 AM) for the next 15 days

In a written response submitted in the apex court, the CWMA said that in the 85th meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) held on 28, August 2023 and thereafter in the 23rd meeting of CWMA held on 29th August 2023, the member from Karnataka informed that as directed by CWMA in its 22nd meeting held on August 11, to ensure realization of flow of 10000 cusec at Biligundulu, for next 15 days, “the State of Karnataka has fulfilled the directions of CWMA by releasing a total of 149898 cusec of water at Biligundulu from 12.08.2023 to 26.08.2023”.

In the 22nd meeting of CWMA, held on 11 August, it was decided that Karnataka has to ensure releases from the Krishna Raja Sagara and Kabini reservoirs put together, so that the flows are realised at Biligundulu at the rate of 10000 cusec, starting from August 12 (8.00 AM) for the next 15 days. Tamil Nadu has filed an application before the apex court seeking a direction to CWMA to ensure the directions issued to Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu are fully implemented and the stipulated monthly releases during the remaining period of the current water year are fully given effect by Karnataka.

On August 25, the apex court had asked CWMA to submit its report as to whether the directions issued by it for discharge of water have been complied with or not. “In the meantime, the orders with regard to the discharge of the water for next fortnight will also be available”, said the apex court, while seeking a report from CWMA. The top court will hear the matter tomorrow.

The CWMA provided a table of daily average flows realized at Biligundulu during August 12-26 and said that cumulative flow realized during 15 days is 149898 cusecs. The written response said: “It is respectfully submitted that as per the decisions taken in the 23rd meeting of CWMA held on 29th August 2023, the CWMA directed the Member from Karnataka to ensure realization of flows at Biligundulu at the rate of 5000 cusec, starting from 29.08.2023 (8.00 AM) for the next 15 days”.

Tamil Nadu moved the apex court seeking a direction to Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water forthwith from its reservoirs at Billigundulu for the remaining period of the month, starting from August 14.

The Karnataka government has told the apex court that Tamil Nadu cannot compel it to release water and the present crisis is created by Tamil Nadu by its unnecessary opposition to the proposal of Karnataka for construction of Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project near the interstate border at Biligundlu

In an affidavit before the apex court, the Karnataka government said it is not obliged to and it cannot be compelled to ensure water as per the stipulated releases prescribed for the normal year which is 9.19 tmc in June, 31.24 tmc in July, 45.95 tmc in August, 36.76 tmc in September, 20.22 tmc in October, 13.78 tmc in November, 7.35 tmc in December,2.76 tmc in January and 2.5 tmc in February to May totalling 177.25 tm.

“on applying shortages of flows, the minimum crop water requirement of Karnataka based on three wettings instead of four wettings etc., will be about 140 tmc. Therefore, the entire current storage plus likely inflow is not sufficient for the crops in Karnataka and for meeting the drinking water requirements of towns and villages including the megacity of Bengaluru….”, said the affidavit.

