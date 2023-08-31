Mandya (Karnataka): A day after farmers in Karnataka's Mandya district staged a blndfolded protest against the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) interim order which asked Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu daily for the next 15 days till September 2, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will rush to New Delhi to discuss the issue with lawyers.

"I am going to Delhi to meet our lawyer and discuss the matter. Tamil Nadu had asked for 24 tmc water. Our lawyer have better understanding on the matter. We have made our stand clear that 3,000 cusecs of water water will be released by us. However, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee asked us to release 5,000 cusecs," Shivakumar said.

The leaders of Mandya Youth Group organised a blindfolded protest led by their organisation's president Anil Anand to protest against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. From Neharunagar, farmerrs took out a procession with slogans against the water release. Later, they marched to Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar Circle and staged a protest against the release of water to Tamil Nadu.

President of Mandya Youth Group Anil Anand said, "Political parties are the reasons for the continuous injustice to Karnataka in the Cauvery river water issue. Tamil Nadu has created a favourable environment for not getting into a fight on the issue of river water. When faced with a difficult situation, governments should decide how we should take legal steps to protect the interests of farmers instead of pointing at the judiciary and the Supreme Court. Before applying for Tamil Nadu water, the meteorological department should make a report and convince them of the actual situation. If it rains well, there is no way to stop that water."

He also asked the rationale behind Karnataka's decision to release water to Tamil Nadu. Protests are being organised on Thursday in many places of Mandya district to condemn the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.