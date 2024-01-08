DAUGHTER THROWS 80 YEAR OLD MOTHER OUT OF HOME POLICE TO ACT TOUGH IN SUCH CASES

Bengaluru: An 80-year-old woman was dropped off by her daughter and son-in-law in their car on the road in the middle of the night near Anekal in Bangalore on Saturday. Taken aback by the incident, Bengaluru police are taking serious note of cases of elderly people being shunned by their children who are allegedly forcing them to stay at old age homes where elderly people stay bereft of home comfort.

The old woman, who was in tears, "I'll never go to my daughter's home because my daughter and son-in-law beat me and dropped me on the road in the middle of the night."

Authorities are mulling stringent action against those, who neglect their parents and compel them to stay at old age homes. Bangalore police are ready to file criminal cases against children whose parents stay at old age homes.

City Police Commissioner B Dayanand directed his men to register criminal cases against those who are found negligent towards their parents as per court order. The police, who are monitoring the old age homes in Bangalore, have decided to file a criminal case against those who do not take care of their parents properly or abandon them as destitute.

The scene of the elderly woman being dropped on the side of the road was caught on CCTV. Locals noticed the old lady, who had been lying on the roadside all night before she was rescued and sent her to a nearby old age home.