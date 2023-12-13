BIHAR SHOCKER MAN THROWS HIS MOTHER OUT OF THE HOUSE 80 YEAR OLD WOMAN LIVING IN LORD SHIVA TEMPLE

Banka (Bihar): In a heart-wrenching incident, an 80-year-woman is forced to stay inside a Lord Shiva temple after her son threw her out of the house. Tortured by her son and daughter-in-law, Basanti Devi has been forcefully staying in the temple since the last three days in the Birnaudha village of Birnaudha Panchayat located in Shambhuganj block of the Banka district.

She is consuming 'Prasad' (food) and 'Ganga water' offered to Lord Shiva by the devotees. Her son then locked the house and went to stay with his wife, who is working at a hospital in Katihar. The elderly woman would have never imagined that her son would behave with her in this way.

It is understood that after Basanti Devi was thrown out of the house, she was initially supported by the neighbours, but later she went to the Lord Shiva temple and started residing there.