Doddaballapura (Bengaluru Rural): A man, who was addicted to alcohol, assaulted his mother for money, and was burnt to death by his father at Vanigarahalli village in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district, the police said on Saturday. The injured woman has been undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Fed up with the deceased's beating his parents on a regular basis for seeking money, the father tied his alcoholic son to a tree and after sprinkling petrol on his body set him on fire. Police said that the deceased Adarsh, age 28, was addicted to liquor consumption. He used to pick up fights with his parents and was demanding money from them on a regular basis. Unable to withstand the humiliation and frequent beatings, the father resorted to killing his son.

Accused Jayaramayya (58) killed his only son Adarsh by setting him on fire on Friday night, the police said on Saturday. Adarsh had been admitted to the de-addiction centre by his parents to get rid of his alcohol addiction. But, even after returning from the de-addiction centre, Adarsh was carrying on his drinking habits.

A few days ago, Adarsh in an inebriated condition had a fight with his father. Adarsh insisted on money from his mother but she refused. On refusal, Adarsh attacked his mother, who sustained injuries and was hospitalised. The father, who was enduring his son's torture, finally decided to kill his son. On Friday night, Adarsh was tied to a tree and beaten up by his father. He also sprinkled petrol on his body and set him on fire.

A case was registered at Doddabelavangala police station. The accused Jayaramayya was arrested by the police and they launched a probe into the incident. Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baldandi said, "Adarsh was killed by his father Jayaramayya. During the investigation, Adarsh was found addicted to alcohol and he used to beat up his parents whenever he came home."

