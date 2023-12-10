ALL ARE IN DIRECT CONTACT WITH ME INCLUDING VASUNDHARA RAJE ASSERTS UNION MINISTER PRALHAD JOSHI

Dharwad (Karnataka): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge Prahlad Joshi on Sunday said that everyone including former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior BJP MLA Vasundhara Raje are in direct contact with me.

"It is a lie that there is a difference of opinion in the Rajasthan BJP unit. The next step will be decided under the national leadership of the BJP," Joshi told reporters here.

Joshi also said that everyone will be bound by decision of the BJP top brass. It is been since a week since the BJP wrested power from Congress in Rajasthan. The saffron party won 115 seats in the 200 member House, while Congress bagged 69 seats. Voting was held for 199 seats, while counting was held on Sunday, December 3. The BJP has not been able to zero-in on the face of the new Chief Minister. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot is the acting Rajasthan Chief Minister.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi alleged that Congress and corruption are two sides of the same coin. "Before it was UPA. Now I.N.D.I.A. Do you know why? More than 12 lakh crore scam happened during UPA. Its brand name is ruined. So now they have made a new name I.N.D.I.A. Congress was not able to win in the three states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh). They have come to a state of losing their existence," he added.

Joshi further added Congress means 'CC Party' which means 'competition in corruption' and referred to the Karnataka Congress government. Meanwhile, several BJP MLAs and former MLAs arrived at the residence of former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur.