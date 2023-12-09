BJP SET TO FINALISE CMS FOR RAJASTHAN MP CHATTISGARH TOMORROW IN LEGISLATIVE PARTY MEETING

Jaipur: After a haul of six days since the declaration of Assembly Election results, Chief Ministers (CM) of three states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh will be declared tomorrow. Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observers including Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey and National General Secretary Vinod Tawdehave been appointed to reach a consensus among the MLAs regarding the names of the CMs. They will reach Jaipur by late evening on Saturday and a legislature party meeting will be called in the party office to decide on the same.

Legislative party meeting: As per sources, the BJP leadership is facing the utmost difficulty in Rajasthan to choose its CM candidate. A large chunk of the MLAs demand former CM Vasundhara Raje to be sworn in. However, that the party did not project a CM face before the assembly elections is indicative of a change in the post.

Who is in the CM race? Here are the big names in the race for the CM's post in Rajasthan---Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, senior BJP leader Om Mathur, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister Arjun Meghwal, Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnav. , Diya Kumari, Baba Balak Nath and BJP State President CP Joshi.