Raipur (Chhattisgarh) : The BJP is expected to announce its chief ministerial candidate for Chhattisgarh today. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party meeting is all set to elected its leader in the State Assembly. The party cadres are eagerly awaiting the final announcement on the CM candidate as already seven days have passed since the election results came out.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Munda said that it is time to form the government and that he will also attend the legislative party meeting. In the recent Assembly elections, the BJP wrested power from the Congress party in a keenly contested battle. The saffron party won 54 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly.

Like in Karnataka and Telangana assembly polls, the Congress party has made huge promises to the electors in the Chhattisgarh elections as well. But the Bhupesh Baghel regime had to meet with defeat. In the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the voters had gone by the guarantees of the BJP and the PM Modi factor in this year's elections.